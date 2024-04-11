VA Forum: SLVHCS - Things You Need To Know When: Fri. May 3, 2024, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm CT Where: VFW Post 3267 1133 Hickory Ave. Harahan, LA Get directions on Google Maps to VFW Post 3267 Cost: Free





The purpose of this forum is to educate and provide current information/resources to those committed to assist Veterans with

VA benefits issues and concerns. Resources that will be on site include: Louisiana Dept of Veteran Affairs, Post-9/11 M2VA CM Program, Community Care Department, Veterans Benefits Administration, Burn Pit Registry- The PACT ACT, Triage Nurse Program and Patriot Program. Refreshments will be served.