When: Thu. May 16, 2024, 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm CT Where: In the lobby of the outpatient building. 2400 Canal Street New Orleans, LA Cost: Free





Please R.S.V.P. at https://einvitations.afit.edu/inv/anim.cfm?i=853620&k=0A64410F7957

Ladies Night Out will be a night for Women Veterans to relax, learn about services, mingle with other Women Veterans and feel empowered. If you know a Woman Veteran, bring her along. If you are not receiving care here, come out and let us show you why the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System is the best place to receive safe, well-coordinated health care.