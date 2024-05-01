Louisiana Veterans Festival When: Sat. May 18, 2024, 3:00 pm – 9:00 pm CT Where: Heritage Park 1701 Bayou Lane Slidell, LA Get directions on Google Maps to Heritage Park Cost: Free





Hosted by the East St. Tammany Habitat for Humanity, the Louisiana Veteran’s Festival provides an opportunity for families and friends to celebrate our veterans for their service. Registered with the Louisiana Association of Fairs and Festivals, and the Louisiana Secretary of State, the Louisiana Veterans Festival will bring veterans services, high-level entertainment, food, and beverages.

