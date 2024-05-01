Skip to Content

Louisiana Veterans Festival

When:

Sat. May 18, 2024, 3:00 pm – 9:00 pm CT

Where:

Heritage Park

1701 Bayou Lane

Slidell, LA

Cost:

Free

Hosted by the East St. Tammany Habitat for Humanity, the Louisiana Veteran’s Festival provides an opportunity for families and friends to celebrate our veterans for their service. Registered with the Louisiana Association of Fairs and Festivals, and the Louisiana Secretary of State, the Louisiana Veterans Festival will bring veterans services, high-level entertainment, food, and beverages.

More info:

