American Legion's 105th National Convention

When:

Thu. Aug 22, 2024, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm CT

Where:

Ernest N. Morial Convention Center

900 Convention Center Blvd.

New Orleans, LA

Cost:

Free

The 105th National Convention is Aug. 23-29, in New Orleans, La. National convention attendees participate in commission meetings, workshops and training sessions, as well as hear from distinguished guests, see award presentations and elect a new national commander.

105th American Legion National Convention | The American Legion

