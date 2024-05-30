American Legion's 105th National Convention
When:
Thu. Aug 22, 2024, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm CT
Where:
Ernest N. Morial Convention Center
900 Convention Center Blvd.
New Orleans, LA
Cost:
Free
The 105th National Convention is Aug. 23-29, in New Orleans, La. National convention attendees participate in commission meetings, workshops and training sessions, as well as hear from distinguished guests, see award presentations and elect a new national commander.
