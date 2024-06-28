VA Forum
When:
Thu. Jul 11, 2024, 8:00 am – 12:00 pm CT
Where:
Main Concourse at the Canal Street entrance.
2400 Canal Street
New Orleans, LA
Cost:
Free
Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care Systems will host a VA Forum on Friday, Sept. 13, from 9 a.m. – noon at the New Orleans VA main concourse near the Canal Street Entrance.
The purpose of this forum is to educate and provide current information/resources to those committed to assist Veterans with VA benefits issues and concerns.
Resources that will be on-site include:
- Louisiana Dept of Veteran Affairs
- Post-9/11 M2VA CM Program
- Veterans Benefits Administration
- Burn Pit Registry- The PACT ACT
- Community Care Department
- Triage Nurse Program
- Patriot Program
Refreshments will be served.
This event is brought to you by the Post-9/11 Military2VA (M2VA) Case Management Program in collaboration with The Louisiana Department of Veteran Affairs (LDVA).