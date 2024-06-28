When: Thu. Jul 11, 2024, 8:00 am – 12:00 pm CT Where: Main Concourse at the Canal Street entrance. 2400 Canal Street New Orleans, LA Get directions on Google Maps to New Orleans VA Medical Center Cost: Free





Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care Systems will host a VA Forum on Friday, Sept. 13, from 9 a.m. – noon at the New Orleans VA main concourse near the Canal Street Entrance.

The purpose of this forum is to educate and provide current information/resources to those committed to assist Veterans with VA benefits issues and concerns.

Resources that will be on-site include:

Louisiana Dept of Veteran Affairs

Post-9/11 M2VA CM Program

Veterans Benefits Administration

Burn Pit Registry- The PACT ACT

Community Care Department

Triage Nurse Program

Patriot Program

Refreshments will be served.

This event is brought to you by the Post-9/11 Military2VA (M2VA) Case Management Program in collaboration with The Louisiana Department of Veteran Affairs (LDVA).

