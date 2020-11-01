Health services

Your My HealtheVet coordinator can help you start using the VA online portal to manage your appointments and records, refill prescriptions, view your lab and test results and communicate with your health care team.

My HealtheVet is a web-based tool you can use to manage your care and improve your health from your computer or mobile device. You can access your personal health records and use tools to manage your care through our My HealtheVet online system. You can also use My HealtheVet to refill your prescriptions, track appointments, and read informative health articles. If you need help using My HealtheVet, you can contact our coordinator by phone or in person. With My HealtheVet, you can:

Ask questions and exchange secure online messages with your VA health care team

Check your lab and test results

Refill your prescriptions, track delivery, and view a list of your medications

Keep track of your VA medical appointments and get email reminders

View, download, or print a copy of your VA medical records

Enter or update your personal information

