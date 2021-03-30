Homeless Veteran care
If you are a Veteran who is homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail, VA Southeast Louisiana health care can help you. Contact a homeless services care coordinator to get help.
Connect with a care coordinator
Eric Oleson LCSW
Health Care for Homeless Veterans (HCHV) Coordinator
VA Southeast Louisiana health care
Phone: 504-507-2000, ext. 65576
Email: Eric.Oleson@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Southeast Louisiana
We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact a VA Southeast Louisiana homeless services care coordinator to get help with:
- Immediate food and shelter, including both transitional and permanent housing
- Job training, life skills development, and education
- Support with justice system navigation and community re-entry from jail
- Financial support to prevent homelessness
- Treatment for addiction and depression
- Health and dental care