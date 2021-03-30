 Skip to Content
Patient advocates

The patient advocates at VA Southeast Louisiana health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.

Connect with a patient advocate

Donovan Ohrt

Veteran Experience Coordinator

VA Southeast Louisiana health care

Phone: 800-935-8387, ext. 73178

Sheila_Fletcher

Sheila Fletcher

Veteran Experience Officer

VA Southeast Louisiana health care

Phone: 800-935-8387, ext. 66496

Tamara_L_Reynolds

Tamara L. Reynolds

Veteran Experience Officer

VA Southeast Louisiana health care

Phone: 504-507-5584

Care we provide at VA Southeast Louisiana

Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:

  • Patient concerns with the care team
  • Advocating for patient and family rights
