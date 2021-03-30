Patient advocates
The patient advocates at VA Southeast Louisiana health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.
Connect with a patient advocate
Donovan Ohrt
Veteran Experience Coordinator
VA Southeast Louisiana health care
Phone: 800-935-8387, ext. 73178
Sheila Fletcher
Veteran Experience Officer
VA Southeast Louisiana health care
Phone: 800-935-8387, ext. 66496
Tamara L. Reynolds
Veteran Experience Officer
VA Southeast Louisiana health care
Phone: 504-507-5584
Care we provide at VA Southeast Louisiana
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:
- Patient concerns with the care team
- Advocating for patient and family rights