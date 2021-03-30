Women Veteran care
VA Southeast Louisiana health care supports the health, welfare, and dignity of female Veterans and their families by ensuring equal access to timely, sensitive, and quality care. A women Veteran care coordinator can help you get the services you need.
Connect with a care coordinator
Stephanie Condon Perry PA-C
Women Veteran Program Manager
VA Southeast Louisiana health care
Phone: 800-935-8387, ext. 66215
Erin E. Brewer MD
Women Health Medical Director
VA Southeast Louisiana health care
Phone: 800-935-8387, ext. 66214
Email: Erin.Brewer@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Southeast Louisiana
Our women's health program offers women Veterans comprehensive care, including:
- Primary care
- Gynecology
- Maternity care, childbirth education classes, and postpartum support
- Ultrasounds and mammograms
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services