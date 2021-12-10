CEO of the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System receives awards from President Biden and the Society of Federal Health Professionals

PRESS RELEASE

New Orleans , LA — Fernando Rivera, CEO of the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System, has been selected to receive the Presidential Rank Award of Distinguished Executive, which is the highest annual award for senior executives in federal service.

Rivera was also selected for the 2022 Veterans Health Administration John D. Chase Award for Executive Excellence in Health Care, a joint award offered by the Society of Federal Health Professionals and the Veterans Health Administration.

These awards reflect the world-class quality of health care offered at the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System. The 2021 Presidential Rank Award indicates the President of the United States’ high esteem of the work being done in the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System. Awardees are selected by the president in recognition of the strong leadership, professionalism and science that achieves results. Each awardee must be a role model of integrity, industriousness and relentless commitment to excellence in public service. The VHA John D. Chase Award for Executive Excellence in Health Care signifies that a wide array of health care professionals also admire the accomplishments of the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System. The award’s namesake, Dr. John D. Chase, served as the Chief Medical Director of the Veterans Administration from 1974 to 1978.

Rivera was chosen as a recipient of both awards in recognition of his success leading a health system that provides high-quality health care, as well as exceptional patient experience and employee satisfaction.

“Delivering world-class health care to Veterans in the place where I grew up has been the highlight of my career,” said Rivera. “My team and I are honored to receive this recognition and privileged to care for our nation’s heroes.”

Since returning home to New Orleans in 2015, Rivera has overseen the building and activation of the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System’s 1.6 million square foot replacement medical center. Under Rivera’s leadership, the health system has grown to serve over 50,000 Veterans across southeast Louisiana.

For more information on the Presidential Rank Awards, visit https://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/senior-executive-service/presidential-rank-awards/2021/presidential-rank-awards-2021.pdf

