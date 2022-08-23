New Orleans VA in Search of Volunteer Drivers for Veteran Medical Appointments
PRESS RELEASE
August 23, 2022
New Orleans , LA — The Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System is recruiting volunteer drivers to help Veterans get to and from appointments.
Anyone who is interested in helping our nation’s heroes get the health care they have earned should reach out to the local VA Volunteer Transportation Network Coordinator Mr. Richard “Terry” Waite at richard.waite@va.gov or 504-507-2112.
Requirements for volunteer drivers include the following.
- A CDL is not required.
- A valid driver’s license is required.
- A background check will be performed on each driver.
- Each driver must pass a physical, which includes a COVID-19 vaccination, current flu vaccination and TB test.
- Each driver should have personal auto insurance (in case they drive off route and get in an accident).
- Each driver will need to take an online safe driver training course (which can possibly lower the driver’s personal insurance premium).
- Each driver will need to take a transportation logistics training course to operate a government vehicle.
“This is a great way to give back to the men and women who have valiantly served our nation,” said Medical Center Director Fernando Rivera.
For more information on VA volunteer opportunities, visit https://www.dav.org/help-dav/volunteer/.
Phil Walls, Public Affairs Officer
504-507-7559