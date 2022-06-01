New Orleans VA to hold nursing job fair June 4
PRESS RELEASE
New Orleans , LA — The Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System will hold a nursing job fair on Saturday, June 4 from 8 a.m. to noon in the administration building at the New Orleans Veterans Medical Center, 2400 Canal Street.
Hiring managers will interview and may make tentative job offers to registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and nursing assistants for all shifts.
Qualified registered nurses with at least two years of experience will be interviewed for positions in the medical/surgical, cath lab, the community living center (long-term care, hospice and rehab), endoscopy and perioperative care units. Qualified licensed practical nurses with at least 18 months of experience will be interviewed for the community living center and inpatient mental health. Qualified nursing assistants with at least a year of experience will be interviewed for the medical surgical service, the community living center and inpatient mental health.
“Working at VA is an opportunity to give back to those who served our nation,” said Medical Center Director Fernando Rivera. “We are looking for people who want to make a difference in the lives of our nation’s heroes.”
Applicants must be citizens and should bring their resume, unofficial transcripts, vaccine card and two forms of identification. Masks are required.
Parking is available in the visitor garage on Galvez Street.
Nursing job applicants with questions should contact Nurse Recruiter Simone Rich at simone.rich@va.gov.
To learn more about employment opportunities at the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System, visit https://www.va.gov/southeast-louisiana-health-care/work-with-us/.
Phil Walls, Public Affairs Officer
504-507-7559