The Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System Ranks as One of the Most Equitable Providers of LGBTQ+ Health Care in the Nation
PRESS RELEASE
April 8, 2022
New Orleans , LA — The Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System earned the designation of “LGBTQ+ Health Care Equality Top Performer” in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 15th anniversary edition of the Health Care Equality Index with a score of 95 out of 100.
This index is the nation’s leading survey of health care facilities on policies and practices dedicated to the equal treatment and inclusion of LGBTQ+ patients, visitors and employees.
“Every Veteran we serve has earned world-class health care that is delivered in a respectful and affirming manner,” said Medical Center Director Fernando Rivera. “We provide an environment that feels safe and welcoming to all.”
The Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System earned perfect scores in the categories of
- non-discrimination and staff training;
- patient services and support;
- employee benefits and policies; and,
- patient and community engagement.
For more information on LGBTQ+ care at the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System, visit https://www.va.gov/southeast-louisiana-health-care/health-services/lgbtq-veteran-care/.
Learn more about what’s going on at the Veterans medical center, clinic locations and other services available to Veterans in southeast Louisiana at our website, www.va.gov/southeast-louisiana-health-care/, and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, keyword: VANewOrleans.
Phil Walls, Public Affairs Officer
504-507-7559