VA is seeking volunteers and donations to support homeless Veterans at annual Stand Down

PRESS RELEASE

September 26, 2022

New Orleans , LA — The Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System is accepting donations and recruiting volunteers for this year's annual Stand Down for homeless Veterans, which will be held on October 22, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Veterans medical center in New Orleans on 2400 Canal Street.

Donations can be dropped off at the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System in the Emergency Room parking lot (Rocheblave Street Side) on September 29 and October 4, 6 and 11 from 8 to 10 a.m. Items needed include underwear, undershirts, socks, shirts, pants, light jackets and toiletry kits. Only new items will be accepted.

The Stand Down for Homeless Veterans will support homeless Veterans and those at risk of being homeless throughout southeast Louisiana by providing medical care, food, clothing and other support services. Volunteers are needed to help with various assignments such as escorting homeless Veterans through services, greeting Veterans, handing out clothes and toiletries and serving food.

"Volunteers and donors from our community have been instrumental in the success of our Stand Downs for Homeless Veterans in the past," said Medical Center Director Fernando O. Rivera. "The Stand Down is a great opportunity to get the community involved in supporting homeless Veterans and we trust that they will step up to do just that."

If you are interested in helping homeless Veterans by volunteering at this year's Stand Down, please contact Voluntary Service at vhanolvoluntaryservice@va.gov or 504-507-2000 x62105.

Visit the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System website https://www.va.gov/southeast-louisiana-health-care/ for information on clinic locations and other available services and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, keyword: VANewOrleans.