Veterans Crisis Line: Dial 988 then Press 1
PRESS RELEASE
July 18, 2022
New Orleans , LA — In a moment of crisis, knowing where to go for help can make all the difference.
For Veterans and family members who may be experiencing a crisis, the Veterans Crisis Line has a new number. Dial 988 then Press 1 to be connected to confidential crisis support.
The new, shorter number directly addresses the need for ease of access and clarity in times of crisis, both for Veterans and non-Veterans alike.
In southeast Louisiana, VA responded to over 1,300 calls to the Veterans Crisis Line last year. VA’s suicide prevention and mental health teams provide ongoing care and support for these Veterans. If you know someone in crisis, call 988 and talk with a counselor. Be there for them.
The original phone number to the Veterans Crisis Line, 1-800-273-8255 and press 1, is still active. Additionally, Veterans Crisis Line text (838255) and chat services (VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat) remain available.
Phil Walls, Public Affairs Officer
504-507-7559