Monkeypox Information

VA is working in close collaboration with local and state public health authorities, as well as other federal agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), to ensure Veterans have access to testing, treatment and prevention tools, such as antivirals and vaccines. In addition, VA is closely following clinical, infection control and occupational health guidance provided by the CDC.

Although recent spread of monkeypox cases is alarming, the virus is far less contagious than COVID-19. Monkeypox spreads by very close and/or prolonged contact with someone with symptoms, while COVID-19 can spread from an infected person who has no symptoms.

Any person who comes in direct skin-to-skin contact with another who is infected may catch monkeypox. The current outbreak has, for now, disproportionately affected the gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men who should be prioritized for vaccine based on their personal risk of exposure. VA is following CDC guidelines and prioritizing individuals for the vaccine based on their personal risk of exposure.