Fernando_O_Rivera

Rivera is a celebrated Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) leader with over 30 years of experience in championing cutting-edge solutions that transform the VA health care system. Appointed Director/Chief Executive Officer of Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System (SLVHCS) on January 11, 2015, Rivera has helped the health care system embrace a fresh start. He has a relentless commitment to operational excellence and a track record for driving outstanding results for the 65,000 enrolled Veterans throughout 23 parishes as well as the Gulf South. He oversees a workforce of approximately 3,000 employees, and a thriving health care ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, sustainable health care. As the CEO, Rivera has developed a broad range of solutions and services for the entire local health care system that includes the New Orleans Veterans medical center, a tertiary care regional referral center, a wide range of primary and mental health care and specialty care at seven community based outpatient clinics. His portfolio includes partnerships with over 48 different medical education programs from Tulane University and Louisiana State University medical schools and associated health trainees from 43 different affiliates. In addition, he works to increase the bioscience corridor of the city of New Orleans by managing a thriving research and development program recognized nationally.