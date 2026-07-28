Mr. Gootee began his VA career in 2008 at the Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in Shreveport, LA. as the Cardiac Cath Lab Nurse Manager. Mr. Gootee completed the VISN 16 LDI Class of 2012 and was named 2014 Clinical Employee of the Year. He earned a Master of Science in Nursing and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Phoenix in May 2017. Mr. Gootee was the Chief Nurse of Critical Care at Overton-Brooks VA Medical Center from January 2018 to December 2019. In December 2019, Mr. Gootee began serving as Deputy Associate Director, Patient Care Services at the Memphis VA Medical Center, Memphis, TN. In April 2022, he was appointed to the position of Associate Director, Patient Care Services at the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System.

Mr. Gootee is a Veteran who served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve from August 1984 to March 1987 and then active duty in the U.S. Marine Corps from March 1987 to May 1991. Mr. Gootee was a member of Bravo Company, 1st Bn., 1st Mar Div as an infantryman. He graduated from the 1st MarDiv Scout Sniper Course in December 1988 and served with Surveillance and Target Acquisition platoon (STA) 1st Bn., 1st Mar. Mr. Gootee was deployed for Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm as a Sniper Team Leader in STA 1/1.