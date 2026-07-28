Mr. Morgan was appointed Associate Director on December 31, 2023. He joined the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System in November 2013 as chief of the Nutrition and Food Service. In this role, he led the planning, establishment and operation of food service and inpatient nutrition therapy for the medical center.

During his time at SLVHCS, Mr. Morgan has been instrumental to the health system’s mission readiness during times of crisis, serving as accommodations coordinator during Hurricane Ida, and health system screening manager in response to COVID-19. Over the last year, Mr. Morgan served as special assistant to the medical center director. He has been responsible for critical construction and activations in the health system, including the replacement Hammond CBOC, the consolidated CBOC in Baton Rouge, the radiation oncology center, and the 60-bed RRTP facility.

Mr. Morgan began his VA career in January 2010 as administrative section chief in the Nutrition and Food Service at the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center in Milwaukee. On a national level, he has served over 10 years in various leadership capacities for the Nutrition and Food Service National Field Advisory Board, including national chair. Mr. Morgan holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Florida International University and is a registered dietitian. He is a graduate of the VHA Leadership Development Institute and a certified mentor.