Randolph_Roig

Prior to his current appointment, he has served as the Associate Chief of Staff for Education, Assistant Chief of the Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Service, and Chief of the Pain Medicine Section. He is on the faculty at LSU, Tulane and Emory. Dr. Roig is program director for the Pain Medicine Fellowship at LSU in addition to being the course director for the second-year Musculoskeletal Medicine and Dermatology Systems Block. He has been inducted into the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society and the Gold Humanism Honor Society, and been awarded the Leonard Tow Humanism in Medicine Award. He was named the 2017 Mentor of the Year at LSU and has received numerous teaching and professionalism awards. Dr. Roig is a graduate of the Tulane University School of Engineering and the LSU School of Medicine. He is American Board of Medical Specialties boardcertified in physical medicine & rehabilitation, pain medicine and spinal cord injury medicine. At SLVHCS, Dr. Roig has overseen the growth of our trainee and resident education program to one of the largest in VHA. He has also served on the Graduate Medical Education Committee, the Undergraduate Medical Education Committee, the Associated Health Education Committee and the Interdisciplinary Pain Committee.