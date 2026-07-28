Dr. Randolph Roig assumed the role of Chief of Staff at SLVHCS on July 19, 2020.

Prior to his current appointment, he served as the Associate Chief of Staff for Education, Assistant Chief of the Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Service, and Chief of the Pain Medicine Section.

Dr. Roig serves on the faculty at the schools of medicine of Louisiana State University in New Orleans, Tulane University, and Emory University.

He has been inducted into the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society and the Gold Humanism Honor Society and been awarded the Leonard Tow Humanism in Medicine Award. He was named the 2017 Mentor of the Year at LSU and has received numerous teaching and professionalism awards.

Dr. Roig is a graduate of the Tulane University School of Engineering and the LSU School of Medicine in New Orleans. He is American Board of Medical Specialties board-certified in physical medicine & rehabilitation, pain medicine, spinal cord injury medicine, and brain injury medicine.

At SLVHCS, Dr. Roig has overseen the growth of the trainee and resident education program to one of the largest in VHA. He has also served on the Graduate Medical Education Committee, the Undergraduate Medical Education Committee, the Associated Health Education Committee and the Interdisciplinary Pain Committee.