Ruth_W_Davis

Dr. Davis has had a long and distinguished career in service to our Veterans. Prior to returning to SLVHCS, Dr. Davis served as the Associate Director, Patient Care Services, Overton Brooks VA Medical Center, Shreveport, LA (2012-2017); the Deputy Associate Director, Patient Care Services, Department of Veterans Affairs Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) (2006 to 2012); the Chief Nurse, TVHS, Nashville Campus (2006-2008); and Chief, Pharmacy Service, Nurse Manager, Surgical Intensive Care/Step down Unit, Nurse Educator and Intensive Care Staff Nurse at the New Orleans Veterans Affairs Medical Center, New Orleans, LA (1991-2006). She also served as an adjunct faculty member, Charity Delgado School of Nursing. Dr. Davis holds Doctorate and Master’s degrees in nursing administration from Louisiana State University Health Science Center (LSUHSC) in New Orleans, Louisiana. She is the recipient of the Secretary’s Hero Award, LSUHSC Outstanding Doctoral Graduate Award and the F.A. Excellence in Writing Award. She is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives, Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society and the American Nurses Association.