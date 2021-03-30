Stephanie_Repasky

She began at the New Orleans VA in 1999 as a pre-doctoral psychology intern, and then postdoctoral residency. In 2001, she was hired as a clinical psychologist and remains a licensed clinical psychologist in the State of Louisiana. After Hurricane Katrina, she assisted in the recovery of the health care system in several roles, including customer service coordinator, OEF/OIF program manager, and administrative assistant to the director. She then served as the Associate Director, where her primary responsibility was the activation of an approximately 1.6 million sqft, 200-bed medical facility, which was awarded Project Management Institute Project of the Year. She is a member of the International Society for Traumatic Stress Studies and serves on the New Orleans Mayor’s Military Advisory Committee. She has also served on the Mayor’s Committee to end homelessness and both the Mayor’s and Governor’s Strategic Planning for Economic Development Committees. Dr. Repasky is a graduate of the VA Executive Career Field (ECF) Development Program. Dr. Repasky earned her undergraduate degree in Psychology from the University of Scranton in 1995 and her doctoral degree in Clinical Psychology in 2000 from Central Michigan University.