Today VA Celebrated Our Nation’s Heroes

At VA, we celebrate Veterans Day by renewing our commitment to care for all those who have borne the battle and their families, caregivers and survivors.

In observance of Veterans Day, members of our senior leadership team spent today visiting Veterans at the medical center in New Orleans.

Taking the time to make each Veteran we serve feel special is its own reward. It was especially gratifying to hear from the Veterans how well cared for they feel. For instance, as visitors left Army Veteran Ray A. Primeaux's room, Mr. Primeaux commented, "I'm really serious, I love this place," adding that each of his trips to the New Orleans Veterans Medical Center had been wonderful experiences.

Other Veterans shared interesting stories, like Army Veteran Henry L. Johnson who told hospital leaders how as a military police officer stationed in Georgia, he once delivered a baby and earned the nickname “midwife Henry.”

In another instance, Navy Veteran Kenneth Ray Charboneay shared compliments with his visitors remarking, “VA has been overly stellar toward me,” to which Medical Center Director Fernando Rivera replied, “That’s great to hear because we work for you.”

On this Veterans Day, the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System extends its sincerest gratitude to all who have bravely served our nation. Thank you for your service.