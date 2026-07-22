About Southern Arizona VA Health Care System

Southern Arizona VA Health Care System (SAVAHCS) provides all Veterans with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 10 locations in southern Arizona. Facilities include our Tucson VA Medical Center and 7 community-based outpatient clinics and 3 Rural Health Coordination Centers in Casa Grande, Green Valley, Safford, Sierra Vista, Tucson, and Yuma. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Southern Arizona health services page.

SAVAHCS is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the VA Desert Pacific Network. We’re an innovative care center within the VISN 5 - Health Service Area (HSA) 5.3. HSA 5.3 includes medical centers and clinics in Arizona, California, Colorado, and New Mexico.

Research and development

At SAVAHCS, we conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.

Teaching and learning

Tucson VA Medical Center is a teaching hospital that provides a full range of health services for Veterans with state-of-the-art technology.

Our medical center is affiliated with more than 67 academic institutions, including the University of Arizona Colleges of Medicine, Nursing, and Pharmacy; Arizona Health Sciences Center; Arizona State University; and Pima Community College.

We offer internships and residencies in many medical and surgical specialties and subspecialties. We also provide associated training in nursing, pharmacy, psychology, and other health care professions. Every year, more than 900 physicians, nurses, and other health care professionals from colleges and universities across the country receive training at VA Southern Arizona Healthcare System.

We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.

Fast facts

SAVAHCS meets the health care needs of more than 170,000 Veterans in 8 Arizona counties and 1 county in New Mexico.

SAVAHCS has been serving Veterans since its dedication on Oct. 13, 1928.

We employ around 3,000 health care professionals and support staff.

Every year, we treat more than 8,700 Veterans as inpatients, perform more than 5,000 surgeries, and complete nearly 700,000 outpatient visits.

Accreditations and achievements

Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from the: