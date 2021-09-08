About VA Southern Arizona Healthcare System

The VA Southern Arizona Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 10 locations in southern Arizona. Facilities include our Tucson VA Medical Center and 9 community-based outpatient clinics in Casa Grande, Green Valley, Safford, Sierra Vista, Tucson, and Yuma. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Southern Arizona health services page.

The VA Southern Arizona Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the VA Desert Pacific Network. We’re an innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 22 (VISN 22). VISN 22 includes medical centers and clinics in Arizona, California, Colorado, and New Mexico.

Learn more about VISN 22

Research and development

At the VA Southern Arizona Healthcare System, we conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.

Major research areas include:

Coming soon!

Teaching and learning

Tucson VA Medical Center is a teaching hospital that provides a full range of health services for Veterans, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research.

Our medical center is affiliated with more than 67 academic institutions, including the University of Arizona Colleges of Medicine, Nursing, and Pharmacy; Arizona Health Sciences Center; Arizona State University; and Pima Community College.

We offer internships and residencies in many medical and surgical specialties and subspecialties. We also provide associated training in nursing, pharmacy, psychology, and other health care professions. Every year, more than 900 physicians, nurses, and other health care professionals from colleges and universities across the country receive training at VA Southern Arizona Healthcare System.

We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.

Fast facts

The VA Southern Arizona Healthcare System serves the health care needs of more than 170,000 Veterans in 8 Arizona counties and 1 county in New Mexico.

The VA Southern Arizona Healthcare System has been serving Veterans since its dedication on Oct. 13, 1928.

We employ more than 2,500 health care professionals and support staff.

Every year, we treat more than 8,700 Veterans as inpatients, perform more than 5,000 surgeries, and complete nearly 700,000 outpatient visits.

Accreditations and achievements

Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from the:

Joint Commission

American Psychological Association

College of American Pathologists

More coming soon!

The VA Southern Arizona Healthcare System has received the following awards:

Coming soon!

Annual reports and newsletters

Annual reports

Coming soon!

Newsletters

Coming soon!