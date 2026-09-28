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Leadership

Find contact information for members of VA Southern Arizona Healthcare System's leadership team.

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Medical Center Director

VA Southern Arizona health care

Phone:

Dr. John Kettelle, SAVAHCS Chief of Staff

Chief of Staff

VA Southern Arizona health care

Phone:

Assistant Director Southern Arizona VA Health Care System, Jenny Wasielewski.

Acting Associate Director

VA Southern Arizona health care

Phone:

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Acting Deputy Chief of Staff

VA Southern Arizona health care

Phone:

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Associate Director of Patient Care Services

VA Southern Arizona health care

Phone:

Portrait of a woman smiling in front of the American flag.

Deputy Associate Director of Patient Care Services

VA Southern Arizona health care

Phone:

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Acting Assistant Director

VA Southern Arizona health care

Phone: