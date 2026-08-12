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Contact us

Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Southern Arizona Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.

Patient help and resources

Need help? Contact a patient advocate

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

Medical records office

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Billing and insurance

Pay your VA Southern Arizona health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Pharmacy

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Southern Arizona health care.

Mailing address

VA Southern Arizona Healthcare System
3601 South Sixth Avenue
Tucson, AZ 85723-0001

Main phone numbers

Local: 520-792-1450
Toll-free: 800-470-8262

To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: 711

A – F

Acacia Clinic

1--4809

Admissions 

1--6570

Advanced Directives

1--2520

Agave Clinic 

1-

Amputee Services and Clinic 

1-

Audiology

Automated Pharmacy or Your Appointment Information (Audio Care)

Beneficiary Travel 

-4713

38 Cardiology Lab - Pacemaker, Holter, Stress Tests (Treadmill)

-6599

COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic 

Care in the Community 

-6555

Caregiver Support Program

-6642

Casa Grande VA Clinic 

Chaplain Services 

-1843

Center for Development and Community Engagement (Volunteer Services)

Cholla Clinic (Medical Subspecialties) 

Cholla Clinic - Cardiology

Cholla Clinic - Endocrinology

Cholla Clinic - Gastrointestinal Clinic

Cholla Clinic - Pulmonary

Cholla Clinic - Rheumatology

Cholla Clinic - Sleep

Community Living Center - Dementia (Geri-psych) 

-5211

Community Living Center - Hospice and Rehab

 -5402

Community Living Center - Skilled Nursing (Interim Care)

-5202

Compensated Work Therapy Program 

-6169

Compensation and Pension 

Consolidated Patient Account Center (CPAC)

Decedent Affairs 

-6423

Dental Clinic 

Eligibility and Enrollment 

option 4

Emergency Department (ED) 

-6260

Eye Clinic

Former Prisoner of War Advocate 

G – M

Gastroenterology (GI) Clinic

-4809

Gastroenterology (GI) Procedures

-2505 or 1-4747

Giving/Donations

Green Valley VA Clinic

Hemodialysis Unit

-6868 or 1-6879

Hepatitis C Treatment Information 

-5139

Home Based Primary Care

Casa Grande, Green Valley, 

Sahuarita, Sierra Vista, 

Tucson, Yuma

Homeless Program Coordinator/HUD-VASH

-6691 

Hospice and Palliative Care 

-5285

Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program 

-3749

Ironwood Primary Care Clinic

Ironwood - Renal Clinic

Laboratory

-5847 or 1-2772

MOVE!

Medical Subspecialties Clinic 

Mental Health Clinic 

Mental Health Intensive Case Management (MHICM)

-4935

Mental Health Substance Abuse Outpatient Rehabilitation Treatment Program

-1826

Mesquite Clinic - Dermatology

-1399

Mesquite Clinic - Neurology

-1399

Military Sexual Trauma

-3916

National Call Center for Homeless Veterans

1-

Native American Program 

-6622

N – Z

Northwest VA Clinic 

Notification of Emergency Hospitalizations in the Community 

-1020 or 1-1730

Nutrition and Food Services

-6970 or 1-5100

Ocotillo Primary Care Clinic

Patient Advocate Office

Patient Transportation 

Pharmacy

press 1 

Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Services 

-4368

Police Department Tucson VA

Post-9/11 Military2VA (M2VA) Case Management Program

-6261 or 1-4354

Privacy Office and Freedom of Information Act

-4347

Public Affairs Office

Release of Information 

Safford VA Clinic

Saguaro Primary Care Clinic

Sierra Vista VA Clinic

Spinal Cord Diseases 

Southeast VA Tucson VA Clinic 

Spinal Cord Injury and Disorders Team

-5750

Suicide Prevention Hotline

988

Surgical Clinic

Surgical Services - Urology Clinic

-1399

Surgical Services - Urology Procedures

-6412

Tucson VA Police Department

VA Nurse Advice Line 

(available 24/7)

Veteran Justice Outreach

-1839

Veteran Health Education 

-6663

Virtual Health Resource Center (formerly My HealtheVet)

Volunteer Services

Whole Health 

-4971

Women's Health Clinic 

Yuma VA Clinic 

Main Phone Numbers 

Local: 520-792-1450
Toll-free: 800-470-8262

To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: 711 

Submit a FOIA request

To submit a FOIA request, please contact our Privacy Officer at -4347. The office is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

If you have questions about FOIA or submitting a request please send an email to TucsonVAMCFOIA@va.gov with your questions

Additional FOIA request information

See the Veterans Health Administration section on the VA Freedom of Information Act page.

Report an issue

Report suspected fraud or mismanagement

Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.

Phone: 800-488-8244

Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20420

Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.

Report patient care or safety issues

If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.

Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/report_a_complaint.aspx
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax:
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org

Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018

Media and press

The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Southern Arizona Healthcare System.

Phone:  

Email: tucsonsocialmedia@va.gov (Please do not email any medial records or personal medical information to this email address, if you need to send the Southern Arizona VA Health Care System any medical records or personal healthcare information, either reach out to your primary care team or the Release of Information office at -4665) 

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