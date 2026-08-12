Contact us
Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Southern Arizona Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.
Patient help and resources
Need help? Contact a patient advocate
If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.
Medical records office
Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.
Billing and insurance
Pay your VA Southern Arizona health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.
Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.
Phone directory and mailing address
Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Southern Arizona health care.
Mailing address
VA Southern Arizona Healthcare System
3601 South Sixth Avenue
Tucson, AZ 85723-0001
Main phone numbers
Local: 520-792-1450
Toll-free: 800-470-8262
To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: 711
A – F
Acacia Clinic
1-
Admissions
1-
Advanced Directives
1-
Agave Clinic
1-
Amputee Services and Clinic
1-
Audiology
Automated Pharmacy or Your Appointment Information (Audio Care)
Beneficiary Travel
38 Cardiology Lab - Pacemaker, Holter, Stress Tests (Treadmill)
COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic
Care in the Community
Caregiver Support Program
Casa Grande VA Clinic
Chaplain Services
Center for Development and Community Engagement (Volunteer Services)
Cholla Clinic (Medical Subspecialties)
Cholla Clinic - Cardiology
Cholla Clinic - Endocrinology
Cholla Clinic - Gastrointestinal Clinic
Cholla Clinic - Pulmonary
Cholla Clinic - Rheumatology
Cholla Clinic - Sleep
Community Living Center - Dementia (Geri-psych)
Community Living Center - Hospice and Rehab
Community Living Center - Skilled Nursing (Interim Care)
Compensated Work Therapy Program
Compensation and Pension
Consolidated Patient Account Center (CPAC)
Decedent Affairs
Dental Clinic
Eligibility and Enrollment
Emergency Department (ED)
Eye Clinic
Former Prisoner of War Advocate
G – M
Gastroenterology (GI) Clinic
Gastroenterology (GI) Procedures
Giving/Donations
Green Valley VA Clinic
Hemodialysis Unit
Hepatitis C Treatment Information
Home Based Primary Care
Casa Grande, Green Valley,
Sahuarita, Sierra Vista,
Tucson, Yuma
Homeless Program Coordinator/HUD-VASH
Hospice and Palliative Care
Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program
Ironwood Primary Care Clinic
Ironwood - Renal Clinic
Laboratory
MOVE!
Medical Subspecialties Clinic
Mental Health Clinic
Mental Health Intensive Case Management (MHICM)
Mental Health Substance Abuse Outpatient Rehabilitation Treatment Program
Mesquite Clinic - Dermatology
Mesquite Clinic - Neurology
Military Sexual Trauma
National Call Center for Homeless Veterans
1-
Native American Program
N – Z
Northwest VA Clinic
Notification of Emergency Hospitalizations in the Community
Nutrition and Food Services
Ocotillo Primary Care Clinic
Patient Advocate Office
Patient Transportation
Pharmacy
Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Services
Police Department Tucson VA
Post-9/11 Military2VA (M2VA) Case Management Program
Privacy Office and Freedom of Information Act
Public Affairs Office
Release of Information
Safford VA Clinic
Saguaro Primary Care Clinic
Sierra Vista VA Clinic
Spinal Cord Diseases
Southeast VA Tucson VA Clinic
Spinal Cord Injury and Disorders Team
Suicide Prevention Hotline
988
Surgical Clinic
Surgical Services - Urology Clinic
Surgical Services - Urology Procedures
Tucson VA Police Department
VA Nurse Advice Line
Veteran Justice Outreach
Veteran Health Education
Virtual Health Resource Center (formerly My HealtheVet)
Volunteer Services
Whole Health
Women's Health Clinic
Yuma VA Clinic
Main Phone Numbers
Local: 520-792-1450
Toll-free: 800-470-8262
To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: 711
Submit a FOIA request
To submit a FOIA request, please contact our Privacy Officer at
If you have questions about FOIA or submitting a request please send an email to TucsonVAMCFOIA@va.gov with your questions
Additional FOIA request information
See the Veterans Health Administration section on the VA Freedom of Information Act page.
Report an issue
Report suspected fraud or mismanagement
Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.
Phone: 800-488-8244
Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20420
Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.
Report patient care or safety issues
If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.
Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/report_a_complaint.aspx
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax:
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org
Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018
Media and press
The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Southern Arizona Healthcare System.
Phone:
Email: tucsonsocialmedia@va.gov (Please do not email any medial records or personal medical information to this email address, if you need to send the Southern Arizona VA Health Care System any medical records or personal healthcare information, either reach out to your primary care team or the Release of Information office at