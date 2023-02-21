Veteran Resource Fair
When:
Sat. Mar 4, 2023, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm MT
Where:
Bldg. 4, Auditorium
Cost:
Free
The Southern Arizona VA Health Care System will be hosting a Veteran Resource Fair on Saturday, March 4 from 9:00 a.m. to noon in Building 4, Auditorium.
There will be several VA and community resources on-hand providing information on various resources.
- Please don't enter through the main hospital
- Use Parking Lot Q and enter the resource fair through the auditorium in building 4
- Light snacks will be provided while supplies last
- screening upon entry & masking is required