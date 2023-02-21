Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Veteran Resource Fair

Veteran Resource Fair

When:

Sat. Mar 4, 2023, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm MT

Where:

Tucson VA Medical Center

Bldg. 4, Auditorium

Cost:

Free

The Southern Arizona VA Health Care System will be hosting a Veteran Resource Fair on Saturday, March 4 from 9:00 a.m. to noon in Building 4, Auditorium. 

There will be several VA and community resources on-hand providing information on various resources. 

- Please don't enter through the main hospital

- Use Parking Lot Q and enter the resource fair through the auditorium in building 4

- Light snacks will be provided while supplies last

- screening upon entry & masking is required 

