Veteran Resource Fair

The Southern Arizona VA Health Care System will be hosting a Veteran Resource Fair on Saturday, March 4 from 9:00 a.m. to noon in Building 4, Auditorium.

There will be several VA and community resources on-hand providing information on various resources.

- Please don't enter through the main hospital

- Use Parking Lot Q and enter the resource fair through the auditorium in building 4

- Light snacks will be provided while supplies last

- screening upon entry & masking is required