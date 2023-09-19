Virtual Women's Health Focus Group

Virtual Women's Health Focus Group

Theme: Preventative Care

When: Thursday, September 21, 2023 from 12:00 - 1:00 p.m.

Where: Your home, virtual mode on Microsoft Teams

Join us for our Preventative Care Focus Group discussion. We extend this invitation to all women Veterans who receive care at the facility. If you would like to participate, please contact Gina.Wan@va.gov to be added to the participant roster.