Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Women's Health focus group, contact Gina Wan gina.wan@va.gov to register

Thu. Sep 21, 2023, 12:00 am – 1:00 am MT

This is an online event.

Free

Virtual Women's Health Focus Group

Theme: Preventative Care

When: Thursday, September 21, 2023 from 12:00 - 1:00 p.m.

Where: Your home, virtual mode on Microsoft Teams

Join us for our Preventative Care Focus Group discussion.  We extend this invitation to all women Veterans who receive care at the facility. If you would like to participate, please contact Gina.Wan@va.gov to be added to the participant roster.

