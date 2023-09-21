SAVAHCS 2023 Community Mental Health Summit

2023 Mental Health Summit in person and virtual event

The purpose for the Mental Health Summit is to bring together key stakeholders in the community with the goal of enhancing access to mental health services and addressing the mental health care needs of Veterans and their family members residing in Southern Arizona.

Click here for event registration.

Events:

8:00 a.m. - Breakfast, Registration and Resources Tables

8:15 a.m. - Testimonials

8:30 a.m. - Introductions and Opening Remarks (Medical Center Directors)

9:05 a.m. - PACT Act

9:20 a.m. - "Dignity within Mental Health"

10:00 a.m. - Mindful break

10:10 a.m. - Breakout Sessions (x3)

11:05 a.m. - Breakout Sessions (x3)

12: 00 p.m. - Lunch - Provided by Be Connected - Café 54

12:00 p.m. - Registration, Networking and Resource Tables

1:15 p.m. - SAVAHCS Peer of the Year Award

1:25 p.m. - Interactive Panel Discussion

2:30 p.m. - Break

2:45 p.m. - Breakout Sessions (x3)

3:50 p.m. - Wrap Up

4:00 p.m. - Resource Tables and Networking