Fisher House open house October 28, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, October 28th from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., SAVAHCS Fisher House will be holding an open house to celebrate the hospital's 95th Anniversary. During this event, tours and education will be provided on the services available to eligible inpatient Veteran families.

The open house is sponsored by Charities Helping American Military Patriots, who will be providing live music, lunch and beverages while supplies last. We look forward to seeing you there!