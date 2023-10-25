Caregiver Support Resource Fair November 8, 2023

Caregiver Support Group resource fair on Wednesday, November 8th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the auditorium of Bldg. 4 at the Tucson VA.

Southern Arizona VA Health Care System's Caregiver Support Group is hosting a resource fair on Wednesday, November 8th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the auditorium of Bldg. 4 at the Tucson VA.

Information from Alzheimer’s Association, Tucson Vet Center, American Red Cross, SAVAHCS Whole Health team, Pima Council on Aging, TMC for Seniors and much more will be available!

This event is free, no cost.