Virtual Veteran Engagement and Resource Fair

Join the Southern Arizona VA Health Care System (SAVAHCS) leadership for a Virtual Veteran Engagement and Resource Fair on Monday, March 18 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Information will be provided on the new PACT Act Health Care eligibility, women Veteran healthcare services, and Whole Health.

If you have any questions that you would like to ask the SAVAHCS leadership, you can email them to pao.savahcs@va.gov