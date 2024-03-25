Vietnam War Veterans Day & PACT Act & Resource Fair - Friday, March 29, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
When:
Fri. Mar 29, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm MT
Where:
Rose Garden, between Buildings 1 & 2.
3601 South Sixth Avenue
Tucson, AZ
Cost:
Free
Mark your calendars! On March 29th, we come together to honor our Vietnam War Veterans. These brave men and women served our country during a difficult time, and their sacrifices deserve our deepest gratitude.
Join us as we celebrate National Vietnam War Veterans Day! Vietnam Veterans in attendance will receive a commemorative Vietnam War pin as a token of our appreciation for their service. Let's show our support for these heroes!
We will also have resources available for Eligibility & Enrollment, Suicide Prevention, Whole Health, and Women's Health.
