Vietnam War Veterans Day & PACT Act & Resource Fair - Friday, March 29, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

When: Fri. Mar 29, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm MT Where: Rose Garden, between Buildings 1 & 2. 3601 South Sixth Avenue Tucson, AZ





Mark your calendars! On March 29th, we come together to honor our Vietnam War Veterans. These brave men and women served our country during a difficult time, and their sacrifices deserve our deepest gratitude.



Join us as we celebrate National Vietnam War Veterans Day! Vietnam Veterans in attendance will receive a commemorative Vietnam War pin as a token of our appreciation for their service. Let's show our support for these heroes!



We will also have resources available for Eligibility & Enrollment, Suicide Prevention, Whole Health, and Women's Health.



