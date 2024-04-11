Caregiver Support Summit, Friday, May 3, 2024

When: Wed. May 8, 2024, 8:30 am – 12:30 pm MT Where: Building 4 - Conference Room A & B - Also Online 3601 South Sixth Avenue Tucson, AZ Get directions on Google Maps to Tucson VA Medical Center Cost: Free





SAVAHCS Caregiver Support Program is excited to announce the Caregiver Support Summit, taking place both in-person and virtually on May 3, 2024.

The theme for this year's Summit is " Beyond the Caregiving Role: Seeing the “Whole” Caregiver." Our speakers and panelists will share their insights, stories, and strategies to best serve caregivers.

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VHA) Caregiver Support Program (CSP) provides support and services for family caregivers of Veterans. The mission of the CSP is to promote the health and well-being of family caregivers who care for our nation’s Veterans, through education, resources, support, and services. Our focus is to improve the quality of life of caregivers, by providing respect and service excellence through a wide range of support, education and tools that empower them to care for themselves and the Veteran, and by helping Veterans live to their fullest potential. We accomplish this by helping caregivers to navigate the VA health care system and to access needed resources at VA and in the community.

Agenda:

8:30 – 9:00 - Check-In and Networking

9:00 – 9:15 - Welcome and Introductions

9:15 – 10:00 - CSP Presentation: The WHOLE Caregiver - Caregiver Panel

10:00 – 10:30 - Community Partner Resources

10:30 – 10:45 - Break

10:45 – 12:30 - Visibility Matters: LGBTQI+ Aging

Healthcare providers of all disciplines and community partners are encouraged to attend.

For questions regarding the Summit, please contact SAVAHCS Caregiver Support Coordinator Anna Soo, LCSW.

