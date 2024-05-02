When: Tue. May 21, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm MT Where: TBD 3601 South Sixth Avenue Tucson, AZ Get directions on Google Maps to Tucson VA Medical Center Cost: Free





Southern Arizona VA Health Care System (SAVAHCS) is presenting a free community training event called Community Clergy Training on May 21, 2024, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. SAVAHCS recognizes that many Veterans (and family members) seek assistance from community resources such as faith centers and we are seeking to provide training and education that may assist your community in helping them.

There will be two classes provided. A VA Mental Health Provider will be presenting on Suicide Prevention. The presenter for the Moral Injury is from the VA PTSD Research Center.

Clergy from all faith traditions, community organization leaders, and interested individuals are invited to attend. Although the focus is upon clergy, this is not a religious event. You might think about others within your organization, colleagues or community individuals who might have an interest in attending. For an example, a Veterans’ Women Group leader or participants. You are encouraged to promote this event in your organization.

The Tucson VA Medical Center will be hosting the free event on campus as well as broadcast it virtually. We are asking people to pre-register by May 10, 2024. To register or for more information please contact Chaplain Services at 520-629-1843, or email troy.parson@va.gov.