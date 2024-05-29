Mental Health Open House - Virtual & In-Person
Mental Health alternate therapies psychotherapy counseling substance use treatment
When:
Tue. Jun 25, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm MT
Where:
Cost:
Free
This event is both virtual and in-person. Topics to be covered:
- Yoga
- Women's Health
- Veterans Justice Outreach
- Substance Use Treatment
- Qi Gong
- Psychotherapy
- And more!
To register, please call: (520) 629-4810. Please leave a message that includes: your name, last four of your SSN, phone number, email address and any questions you may have.