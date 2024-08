Healing Veterans through art

When: Tue. Sep 10, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm MT Where: Building 4 Auditorium 3601 South Sixth Avenue Tucson, AZ Cost: Free





SAVAHCS presents its inaugural The Art of Healing - Suicide Prevention Art Showcase and Resource Fair. The event will take place in the Building 4 Auditorium and in the Rose Garden on the Tucson VA Main Campus.

Contact Alex Lara for showcase or questions: (520) 343-6451 or email: TucsonMHCLSuicidePrevention@va.gov

