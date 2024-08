Overdose Awareness opioid drug treatment naloxone narcan

When: Fri. Aug 30, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm MT Where: Building 80 7395 South Houghton Road, Suite 129 Tucson, AZ Cost: Free





Please come out and join us here at SAVAHCS. Staff will be on hand to share information about recognizing an overdose and Naloxone (a treatment for opioid overdose) will be available.

