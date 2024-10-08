VetFest at Pima Community College
VetFest VBA Veteran Resources at Pima Community College
When:
Wed. Oct 30, 2024, 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm MT
Where:
Amethyst Room, CC-180
1255 N Stone Ave
Tucson, AZ
Cost:
Free
Come join us for a day of fun and support for our veterans at Pima Community College - Downtown Campus in the Amethyst Room, CC-180. The VetFest will feature VBA, resources, and more. It's a great opportunity to show appreciation for our veterans and enjoy a day out with the community. Don't miss out on this exciting event!