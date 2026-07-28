Caregiver support
VA Southern Arizona health care offers a number of services to support you and the Veteran you care for. Ask a caregiver support coordinator to help you find what you need, whether it's in-home help, someone to listen, or anything in between.
Connect with a support coordinator
Caregiver Support Program
VA Southern Arizona Health Care
3601 S 6th Ave
Mail Code: 3-122
Tucson, AZ 85723
Phone: 520-792-1450 extension 1-6642
Care we provide at VA Southern Arizona health care
If you are a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting a VA Southern Arizona caregiver support coordinator. We can help with:
- Getting caregiver assistance available through VA
- Matching you with services and benefits
- Connecting you with local resources and programs
Caregiver Support Groups & Education calendar
The Southern Arizona VA Health Care System offers a variety of caregiver support groups and education.
VA Caregiver Support Line
The Caregiver Support Line is available if you need support outside of the Southern Arizona region, have questions about caregiver support services nationwide, or just need someone to listen right now.
Phone: 855-260-3274
Caregiver Health and Wellbeing Coaching is offered to caregivers of Veterans through the Department of Veterans Affairs Caregiver Support Program.
A caregiver health and wellbeing coach is your personal guide who will help you develop a personal health plan based on your values, needs and goals.
Whole Health self-assessment tools such as the circle of health, the personal health inventory, and the personal health plan are used to help you explore connections among important aspects of your life to guide the coaching journey.
Your health and wellbeing coach will help you identify your strengths and values to assist you in achieving your goals.
Please contact your local Caregiver Support Team if you are interested in learning more about caregiver health and wellbeing coaching or go to VA Caregiver Support Program Home.
Watch this video to learn more about the Caregiver Health and Wellbeing Coaching.