Patient advocates
The patient advocates at VA Southern Arizona health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.
Connect with a patient advocate
Melissa Pettis
Patient Advocate
VA Southern Arizona health care
Phone:
Celina Quinonez
Patient Advocate
VA Southern Arizona health care
Phone:
Lisa Price
Patient Advocate VA Southern Arizona health care
VA Southern Arizona health care
Phone:
Jose Acosta
Patient Advocate
VA Southern Arizona health care
Phone:
Care we provide at VA Southern Arizona health care
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:
- Patient concerns with the care team
- Advocating for patient and family rights