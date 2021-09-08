 Skip to Content

Patient advocates

The patient advocates at VA Southern Arizona health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.

Connect with a patient advocate

Bradly_Hogue

Bradly Hogue

Patient Advocate

VA Southern Arizona health care

Phone: 520-629-4933

Email: Bradly.Hogue@va.gov

bioria

Michael J Boria

Patient Advocate

VA Southern Arizona health care

Phone: 520-629-4933

Email: Michael.Boria@va.gov

shay

Shay Saucedo

Patient Advocate

VA Southern Arizona health care

Phone: 520-629-4933

Care we provide at VA Southern Arizona health care

Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:

  • Patient concerns with the care team
  • Advocating for patient and family rights
Last updated: