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Start time: Friday, September 11, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. ET
End time: Friday, September 11, 2026, at 8:30 p.m. ET

Patient advocates

The patient advocates at VA Southern Arizona health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.

Connect with a patient advocate

Portrait of a woman smiling in front of a U.S. flag.

Melissa Pettis

Patient Advocate

VA Southern Arizona health care

Phone:

Woman with long black hair and red top, smiling in front of American flag.

Celina Quinonez

Patient Advocate

VA Southern Arizona health care

Phone:

Portrait of woman smiling in front of US flag.

Lisa Price

Patient Advocate VA Southern Arizona health care

VA Southern Arizona health care

Phone:

Man in white shirt and tan tie stands before American flag and blue background.

Jose Acosta

Patient Advocate

VA Southern Arizona health care

Phone:

Care we provide at VA Southern Arizona health care

Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:

  • Patient concerns with the care team
  • Advocating for patient and family rights

Related information

  • Learn more about how patient advocates support Veterans at VA and what the process of working with one is like.

  • Learn about your rights and responsibilities as a patient at VA.

  • Learn about your rights and responsibilities as a family member who may be helping a Veteran make decisions about their care.

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