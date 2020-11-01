Operating status
VA Southern Arizona health care
facility operating statuses and emergency information.
Facility operating statuses
Tucson VA Medical Center
Facility notice
If you have symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath, call us at the Nurse Advice Line at 1-877-252-4866 before visiting us. For other concerns, you may be able to access VA care from home by phone or using VA virtual care options.
Casa Grande VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
Services have resumed with partial face-to-face capacity, face coverings required at all Southern Arizona VA Health Care System (SAVAHCS) facilities.
Cochise County VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
Green Valley VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
Northwest Tucson VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
Pinal County VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
Safford VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
Sierra Vista VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
Southeast Tucson VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
Yuma VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
