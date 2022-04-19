Building a healthier you
Do you want to become a healthier you? The Southern Arizona VA Health Care System(SAVAHCS) has services that can help you achieve your desired health goal. Most of us know that we should eat healthier, move more, stop smoking, not drink so much, but sometimes we just don’t know where to start, how to start, or maybe how to do what we want to do. The SAVAHCS offers health and wellness classes and resources to help you stay healthy. Find out how to get help quitting tobacco use, preventing disease, and managing your weight.
Movement Classes
Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Services (PM&R)
- Back In Action: Mondays from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Bend and Breathe Yoga: Wednesdays and Fridays from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
To enroll, pleas call 520-792-1450 extension 1-2103
MOVE!
- Be Active and Move (must be enrolled in MOVE classes or TeleMOVE): Tuesdays at 9:00 a.m.
To enroll or for questions, please call 520-629-4659
Health Promotion Classes
- Smoking Cessation: Tuesdays from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. in building 90, Mental Health Clinic in the Substance Use Disorder Treatment Program Room
- Rethink Your Drinking: Individual support to reduce your alcohol intake
- Individual Coaching to help you improve your overall health
To enroll or for questions, please call 520-792-1450 extension 1-2985
Mindfulness Class
VA Calm Class: "A group to explore and deepen recovery."
To enroll or for questions, please call 520-792-1450 extension 1-2985.
Whole Health
The Southern Arizona VA Health Care System whole health team empowers and equips you to take charge of your health, well-being and quality of life. Whole health goes beyond illnesses, injuries and disabilities and focuses on your values, goals and overall health. Whole health includes self-care and complementary therapies along with conventional medical care.
For more information on Whole Health classes and resources, please call 520-792-1450 extension 1-4971.
You can download and complete the Personal Health Inventory at any time to find out what is important to you.
Anti-Inflammatory Diet
The Introduction class will cover what an anti-inflammatory diet is and why it is important. It is on the first Wednesday of every month. Each class thereafter will cover a food group, anti- or pro-inflammatory foods, ways to prepare the foods, recipes, and fun facts. You do not need to attend these classes in any specific order. Significant others are welcome.
Coaching
Coaching is a way of effectively empowering Veterans to find their own answers, encouraging and supporting them on the path toward well-being. Coaching is collaborative, solution-focused, result-oriented and facilitates the Veteran toward self-directed learning, personal growth and goal attainment. Individual coaching is by appointment. It focuses on SMART goal setting.
Ear Seeds Parts 1 & 2
Ear seeds are actual mustard seeds attached to tape that can be placed on five specific points on each ear. The placement of seeds on these 5 points have been shown to reduce chronic pain. That is the reason you would use ear seeds. These classes teach participants to do this for themselves as these 5 points are the same points used in Battlefield Acupuncture (BFA). While BFA may provide quite immediate and intense feelings of relief, your response to ear seeds may be less so, but many people still do find they get relief. Using ear seeds is safe and effective. Using one’s own body’s natural healing abilities is very liberating for many. You may find that taking part 2 a few days to a week after part 1 works better; allows time for the concepts to be more fully understood.
Gentle Yoga
A movement class for people who don’t move very much. We will spend time doing gentle stretching exercises while seated on a chair, easy balancing exercises while standing next to or behind a chair, and some simple strengthening postures using a chair or a wall for support. Significant others are welcome.
Pain Skills
The 3rd & 4th Thursdays of the month we will have demonstrations of self-care pain reduction tools (self-massage, self-acupressure, EFT/tapping, aromatherapy, etc.) Significant others are welcome.
Tai Qi /Qi Gong
Qi gong is a form of exercise that involves posture, breathing, and mental focus. Qi gong will help you reduce stress, build strength, increase energy, and enhance your immune system. Significant others are welcome.
You’re Not Your Pain
A two-part series - Overview of Integrative Pain Management; Active vs Passive Pain Management; Understanding Pain Process; Biology and Stress factors; Pacing & SMART Goal Setting; Communication Awareness & Stress; An Introduction to Whole Health. CALL IRONWOOD CLINIC TO GET SCHEDULED. 520-529-4882
Introduction to Whole health
The class is a 1-hour virtual series that talks about the Whole health program and how to use it and get scheduled for classes!
Pathway to Whole Health
The Class is a 2-hour virtual two part series that helps you discover your personal health plan and goals. You can even invite your spouse or caretaker!
Whole Health Class Offerings
To enroll in a Whole Health Classes or for more information, please call 520-792-1450 extension 1-4971.
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Monday
|Tuesday
|8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Meditation (Virtual classroom)
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Ear Seeds part 1/ Intro to Whole Health (Face to Face starting May 2022 in Ironwood)
|Friday
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|10:00 a.m. to noon Pathway: 2-part exploration of the personal health inventory and mission aspiration and purpose (Virtual classroom)
|Thursday
|9:00 a.m. to10:00 a.m. Ear Seeds part 2 (Face to Face starting May 2022 in Ironwood)
|Friday
|Monday
|2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Introduction to Whole Health
|Tuesday
|2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Gentle Yoga (Virtual classroom)
|Wednesday
|2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Anti-inflammatory Diet (Virtual classroom)
|Thursday
|2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. You’re not Your Pain 1st and 2nd of the Month (Virtual classroom) Register by calling ironwood clinic 520-529-4882
|Friday
|1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Introduction to Whole health In person Bldg. 90 , Room 1200 First and third Friday of the month
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Pain Skills 3rd and 4th of the Month (Virtual classroom)
|Friday
|2:00 p.m. -3:00 p.m. Tai Chi /Qi Gong (Virtual classroom)
Nutrition and Food Services Classes
Southern Arizona VA Health Care System (SAVAHCS) Nutrition and Food Services (NFS) develops and provides comprehensive evidenced based nutritional services for our Veterans. They offer a variety of classes to help our Veterans improve health outcomes.
|Class Name
|Class Description
|Information for scheduling
|Class Name
|CKD Nutrition Class
|Class Description
|Nutrition information for Veterans diagnosed with Chronic Kidney Disease. Learn the best way to eat to maintain the current kidney function you have and avoid further complications.
|Information for scheduling
|520-792-1450 extension 1-4333
|Class Name
|DASH Diet
|Class Description
|Learn about how heart healthy eating can help manage blood pressure and promote overall health.
|Information for scheduling
|520-792-1450 extension 1-2689
|Class Name
|Diabetes Education Classes Part 1 & 2
|Class Description
|Discover ways to help manage diabetes, with a focus on healthy lifestyle skills.
|Information for scheduling
|928-317-9973 extension 3-1166
|Class Name
|Diabetes Nutrition Class
|Class Description
|Learn what diabetes is, the effects of diet on diabetes management and education on meal planning for diabetes.
|Information for scheduling
|520-792-1450 extension 1-4153
|Class Name
|Diabetes Support Group
|Class Description
|Discussion and support group for Veterans with diabetes.
|Information for scheduling
|928-317-9973 extension 3-1166
|Class Name
|Healthy Teaching Kitchen
|Class Description
|Get inspired with this virtual cooking demonstration. Different recipes every month.
|Information for scheduling
|520-792-1450 extension 1-4124
|Class Name
|HF Management Class
|Class Description
|Education specific to management of heart failure. Includes nutrition, medication management, and home telehealth information. Taught by team of dietitian, pharmacist and nurses.
|Information for scheduling
|520-792-1450 extension 1-4124
|Class Name
|Nutrition for Pregnancy
|Class Description
|Learn about nutrition with pregnancy.
|Information for scheduling
|520-629-4885
|Class Name
|Nutrition for Women
|Class Description
|Learn a variety of women-specific nutrition topics.
|Information for scheduling
|520-629-4885
|Class Name
|Meal Masters, Part 1 & 2
|Class Description
|Learn about the basics of meal planning for healthy meals. Workshop involves hands-on application where veterans can compose their own meal plans under dietitian’s supervision.
|Information for scheduling
|520-792-1450 extension 1-4124
|Class Name
|Nutrition on a Budget
|Class Description
|Learn about eating healthy on a budget.
|Information for scheduling
|520-792-1450 extension 1-4450
|Class Name
|Low FODMAP Diet
|Class Description
|Learn about strategies used to treat irritable bowel syndrome.
|Information for scheduling
|520-792-1450 extension 1-1549
|Class Name
|Plantiful Nutrition
|Class Description
|Learn about the benefits of plant-based foods and eating patterns.
|Information for scheduling
|520-664-1834 extension 2-3417
Nutrition and Food Services Class Schedule
*Class times are subject to change. An appointment is required to attend.
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Monday
|Tuesday
|First Tuesdays Midlife Nutrition for Women 11:00 a.m.- noon
|Wednesday
|First Wednesdays HF Management Class 9:00 a.m. -10:30 a.m.
|Thursday
|First Thursdays DASH Diet 10:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m.
|Friday
|Second Fridays Diabetes Nutrition Class 10:00 a.m. - noon
|Monday
|Tuesday
|First Tuesdays MOVE! Orientation 10:30 a.m. -noon
|Wednesday
|First Wednesdays CKD Nutrition Class 10:00 a.m. -11:30 a.m.
|Thursday
|Second Thursdays Diabetes Support Group 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
|Friday
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Second Tuesdays Healthy Teaching Kitchen 11:00 a.m.-noon
|Wednesday
|First Wednesdays Meal Masters Series Part 1 3:00 p.m. -5:00 p.m.
|Thursday
|Third Thursdays Plantiful Nutrition 1:00 p.m.-2:30pm
|Friday
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Second Tuesdays Nutrition for Pregnancy 11:00 a.m.-noon
|Wednesday
|First Wednesdays Diabetes Education Part 1 3:00 p.m. -4:30 p.m.
|Thursday
|Fourth Thursdays Nutrition on a Budget 2:00 p.m.- 3:00 p.m.
|Friday
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Second Wednesdays Low FODMAP Diet 10:00 a.m. -11:30 a.m.
|Thursday
|Friday
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Second Wednesdays Diabetes Education Part 2 3:00 p.m.-4:30 p.m.
|Thursday
|Friday
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Third Wednesdays HF Management Class 1:00 p.m. -2:30 p.m.
|Thursday
|Friday
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Third Wednesdays MOVE! Orientation 3:00 p.m.-4:30 p.m.
|Thursday
|Friday
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Third Wednesdays Meal Masters Series Part 2- Workshop 3:00 p.m. -5:00 p.m.
|Thursday
|Friday