Building a healthier you

Whole Health

The Southern Arizona VA Health Care System whole health team empowers and equips you to take charge of your health, well-being and quality of life. Whole health goes beyond illnesses, injuries and disabilities and focuses on your values, goals and overall health. Whole health includes self-care and complementary therapies along with conventional medical care.

For more information on Whole Health classes and resources, please call 520-792-1450 extension 1-4971.

You can download and complete the Personal Health Inventory at any time to find out what is important to you.