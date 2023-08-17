I*DEA
To advance an inclusive environment that values and supports the diverse communities we serve—employees, Veterans, their families, caregivers and survivors—and cultivate equitable access to care, benefits and services for all, VA has embraced making inclusion, diversity, equity and access (I*DEA) part of its culture.
Michelle Melton
Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access (I*DEA) Program Manager
VA Southern Arizona health care
Phone: 520-792-1450 extension 1-1039
Email: michelle.melton@va.gov
What is I*DEA
VA is in the midst of a cultural transformation — a transformation to ensure everyone who enters our facilities and interacts with our people feels safe, welcome, and valued. We are promoting inclusion, increasing diversity, fostering equity, and improving access and outcomes for Veterans. Together, we are building a brighter future for all.
Inclusion
Every individual who enters a VA facility must feel safe, included and valued. We treat all employees, Veterans, their families, caregivers and survivors with dignity, integrity and respect to foster a culture of inclusion.
Diversity
We strive to leverage the strength and uniqueness that defines our Veteran population, our workforce and our country. Diversity is a key driver of growth and innovation that leads to developing new ideas and perspectives and must be embodied across VA.
Equity
Our goal is to provide everyone, including those who belong to underserved communities, with fair access to health care and benefits and provide opportunities for our employees to feel safe and nurtured in their roles.
Access
We work to increase access by proactively creating opportunities. VA has created accommodations and modifications to promote equity, including providing access to home care and educational opportunities, training and jobs worthy of your skills and service.