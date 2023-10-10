Skip to Content
Nutrition Education Classes

Below are the current classes offered by the Nutrition staff here at Southern Arizona VA Health Care System. The instructors have also included the course materials used during the class. Feel free to look through the classes offered and download any materials as well.

Anti-Inflammatory Diet

The Introduction class will cover what an anti-inflammatory diet is and why it is important. It is on the first Wednesday of every month. Each class thereafter will cover a food group, anti- or pro-inflammatory foods, ways to prepare the foods, recipes, and fun facts. You do not need to attend these classes in any specific order. Significant others are welcome.

Call for more information and to sign up: 520-792-1450 ext. 1-2450
Anti-Inflammatory Diet Recipes (PDF)
Anti-Inflammatory Herbs, Spices and Condiments (PDF)
Anti-Inflammatory Beverages (PDF)
Anti-Inflammatory Protein (PDF)
Anti-Inflammatory Legumes, Nuts, and Seeds (PDF)
Phytochemical Examples (PDF)
Herb and Spice Conversions (PDF)

Nutrition for Pregnancy

Classes on nutrition in pregnancy and breastfeeding.

Call for more information and to sign up:  Women’s Clinic 520-629-4885
Nutrition During Pregnancy (PDF)
Pregnancy and Vegetarian Diet (PDF)
Gestational Diabetes Nutrition Education (PDF)

Diabetes Nutrition Class

Learn what diabetes is, the effects of diet on diabetes management and education on meal planning for diabetes.

Call for more information and to sign up: 520-629-4881
Basic Plan Your Plate Carb Counting (PDF)
Choose Your Foods Lists for Diabetes (PDF)
Identify Carbohydrate Foods (PDF)
Eating Healthy for Blood Sugars (PDF)
Label Language (PDF)

Healthy Teaching Kitchen Basics Series

In this six week virtual series you will learn food safety, cooking skills, and how to prepare and store balanced and healthy dishes from snack to breakfast, lunch, dinner and even dessert.

Call for more information and to sign up: 520-792-1450 ext. 1-4127
Cooking Safety (PDF)
Setting Up Your Kitchen (PDF)
Cooking History Worksheet (PDF)
Knife Safety (PDF)
Healthy Teaching Kitchen Desserts (PDF)
Building Balanced Snacks (PDF)
Reading Food Labels (PDF)
Understanding Tricky Food Labels (PDF)
Navigating the Grocery Store (PDF)
Simple Guide to Vegetable Preparation (PDF)
Hummus Recipe (PDF)
Homemade Tortilla Chips (PDF)
Tropical Fruit Salsa Recipe (PDF)
Caramelized Onion Dip Recipe (PDF)
Recipes (PDF)
Taco Fajita Seasoning (PDF)
Label Language (PDF)
Focus on Your Plate (PDF)
Homemade Dressings (PDF)

Low FODMAP Diet

Learn about strategies used to treat irritable bowel syndrome.

Call for more information and to sign up: 520-792-1450 ext. 1-1549
FODMAP Food Journal (PDF)
FODMAP Diet Reintroduction Phase (PDF)
FODMAP Teaching Slides (PDF)
Low FODMAP Diet (PDF)
Low FODMAP Grocery List (PDF)
Low FODMAP Meal Plan (PDF)
Low FODMAP Snack List (PDF)

Chronic Kidney Disease Nutrition Class

Nutrition information for Veterans diagnosed with Chronic Kidney Disease. Learn the best way to eat to maintain the current kidney function you have and avoid further complications.

Call for more information and to sign up: 520-792-1450 ext. 1-4333
Chronic Kidney Disease Diet (PDF)
High Potassium Foods List (PDF)
Herbs and Spices - What goes with what food (PDF)

Meal Masters

Learn about the basics of meal planning for healthy meals. Workshop involves hands-on application where veterans can compose their own meal plans under dietitian’s supervision.

Call for more information and to sign up: 520-792-1450 ext. 1-4124
Master Grocery List (PDF)
Meal Masters 2023 (PDF)
Menu Blank A (PDF)
Menu Blank B (PDF)
Weekly Meal Planner Grocery List and Recipes (PDF)
Weekly Planner with Ingredients (PDF)
Focus on Your Plate (PDF)
Creating a Balanced Plate (PDF)

Nutrition on a Budget

Learn tips to eat healthy without breaking the bank.

Call for more information and to sign up: 520-792-1450 ext. 1-3454, 1-3485, 1-2468 or 1-2541
Weekly Meal Planner Grocery List and Recipes (PDF)
Weekly Planner with Ingredients (PDF)
Grocery List Template 1 (PDF)

Intuitive Eating

An overview of non-diet nutrition including Intuitive Eating and Health at Every Size. Learn to follow your body’s cues for a healthier and happier body image and relationship with food.

Call for more information and to sign up: 520-792-1450 ext. 1-2765
Hunger and Fullness Scale (PDF)
Intuitive Eating Principles (PDF)
Mindful Eating (PDF)
Ways to Measure Progress Without Scale (PDF)
Health At Every Size (PDF)

Nutrition and Food Services Class Schedule 

*Class times are subject to change. An appointment is required to attend.

Schedule of nutrition classes offered by day of the week. F2F = In person class at Main VA Campus. VVC = virtual class, online
Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday
Monday Tuesday First Tuesdays Midlife Nutrition for Women (VVC) 11:00 a.m.- noon Wednesday First Wednesdays CKD Nutrition Class (VVC) 10:00 a.m. -11:30 a.m. Thursday First Thursdays Anti-Inflammatory Diet (VVC) 9:00 - 10:00 a.m. *4 week series Friday First Fridays DASH Diet (VVC) 10:00 - 11:00 a.m.
Monday Tuesday Wednesday First Wednesdays Nutrition on a Budget (F2F and VVC) 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Thursday Friday
Monday Tuesday Wednesday First Wednesdays Healthy Teaching Kitchen Basics Series VVC 10 - 11:30 a.m. *6 week series, starts the 1st Wednesday of every even month Thursday Friday
Monday Tuesday Second Tuesdays Healthy Teaching Kitchen (VVC) 11:00 a.m.-noon Wednesday Second Wednesdays Low FODMAP Diet (VVC) 10:00 a.m. -11:30 a.m. Thursday Friday Second Fridays Diabetes Nutrition Class (VVC) 10:00 a.m. - noon
Monday Tuesday Second Tuesdays Nutrition for Pregnancy (VVC) 11:00 a.m.-noon Wednesday Thursday Friday
Monday Tuesday Wednesday Third Wednesdays MOVE! Orientation (VVC) 3:00 - 4:30 p.m. Thursday Friday
Monday Tuesday Forth Tuesdays MOVE! Orientation (F2F)1 - 2:30 p.m. in Saguaro Clinic Wednesday Forth Wednesdays Meal Masters Series VVC 10am, every other month (odd months) Thursday Friday
Monday Tuesday Wednesday Forth Wednesdays Intuitive Eating (VVC) 1:00 - 4:30 p.m. Thursday Friday
Monday F2F = In person class at Main VA Campus Tuesday VVC = virtual class, online Wednesday Thursday Friday

