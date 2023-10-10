Nutrition Education Classes
Below are the current classes offered by the Nutrition staff here at Southern Arizona VA Health Care System. The instructors have also included the course materials used during the class. Feel free to look through the classes offered and download any materials as well.
Anti-Inflammatory Diet
Clinic name: TUC VVC NUTR ANTI INF DT GRP
The Introduction class will cover what an anti-inflammatory diet is and why it is important. It is on the first Wednesday of every month. Each class thereafter will cover a food group, anti- or pro-inflammatory foods, ways to prepare the foods, recipes, and fun facts. You do not need to attend these classes in any specific order. Significant others are welcome.
Call for more information and to sign up: 520-792-1450 ext. 1-2450
Nutrition for Pregnancy
Clinic name: TUC VVC NUTR PREG GRP
Classes on nutrition in pregnancy and breastfeeding.
Call for more information and to sign up: Women’s Clinic 520-629-4885
Diabetes Nutrition Class
Clinic name: TUC VVC DIAB NUTR GRP
Learn what diabetes is, the effects of diet on diabetes management and education on meal planning for diabetes.
Call for more information and to sign up: 520-629-4881
Healthy Teaching Kitchen Basics Series
Clinic name: TUC VVC HTK INTRO NUTR GRP
In this six week virtual series you will learn food safety, cooking skills, and how to prepare and store balanced and healthy dishes from snack to breakfast, lunch, dinner and even dessert.
Call for more information and to sign up: 520-792-1450 ext. 1-4127
Low FODMAP Diet
Clinic name: TUC VVC FODMAP NUTR GRP
Learn about strategies used to treat irritable bowel syndrome.
Call for more information and to sign up: 520-792-1450 ext. 1-1549
Chronic Kidney Disease Nutrition Class
Clinic name: TUC RENAL NUTR CLASS VVC
Nutrition information for Veterans diagnosed with Chronic Kidney Disease. Learn the best way to eat to maintain the current kidney function you have and avoid further complications.
Call for more information and to sign up: 520-792-1450 ext. 1-4333
Meal Masters
Clinic name: TUC VVC MEAL MASTER NUTR GRP
Learn about the basics of meal planning for healthy meals. Workshop involves hands-on application where veterans can compose their own meal plans under dietitian’s supervision.
Call for more information and to sign up: 520-792-1450 ext. 1-4124
Nutrition on a Budget
Clinic name: TUC VVC NUTRITION GRP
Learn tips to eat healthy without breaking the bank.
Call for more information and to sign up: 520-792-1450 ext. 1-3454, 1-3485, 1-2468 or 1-2541
Intuitive Eating
Clinic name: TUC VVC NUTRINTUITIVE CLASS
An overview of non-diet nutrition including Intuitive Eating and Health at Every Size. Learn to follow your body’s cues for a healthier and happier body image and relationship with food.
Call for more information and to sign up: 520-792-1450 ext. 1-2765
Nutrition and Food Services Class Schedule
*Class times are subject to change. An appointment is required to attend.
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Monday
|Tuesday
|First Tuesdays Midlife Nutrition for Women (VVC) 11:00 a.m.- noon
|Wednesday
|First Wednesdays CKD Nutrition Class (VVC) 10:00 a.m. -11:30 a.m.
|Thursday
|First Thursdays Anti-Inflammatory Diet (VVC) 9:00 - 10:00 a.m. *4 week series
|Friday
|First Fridays DASH Diet (VVC) 10:00 - 11:00 a.m.
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|First Wednesdays Nutrition on a Budget (F2F and VVC) 10:00 - 11:00 a.m.
|Thursday
|Friday
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|First Wednesdays Healthy Teaching Kitchen Basics Series VVC 10 - 11:30 a.m. *6 week series, starts the 1st Wednesday of every even month
|Thursday
|Friday
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Second Tuesdays Healthy Teaching Kitchen (VVC) 11:00 a.m.-noon
|Wednesday
|Second Wednesdays Low FODMAP Diet (VVC) 10:00 a.m. -11:30 a.m.
|Thursday
|Friday
|Second Fridays Diabetes Nutrition Class (VVC) 10:00 a.m. - noon
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Second Tuesdays Nutrition for Pregnancy (VVC) 11:00 a.m.-noon
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Third Wednesdays MOVE! Orientation (VVC) 3:00 - 4:30 p.m.
|Thursday
|Friday
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Forth Tuesdays MOVE! Orientation (F2F)1 - 2:30 p.m. in Saguaro Clinic
|Wednesday
|Forth Wednesdays Meal Masters Series VVC 10am, every other month (odd months)
|Thursday
|Friday
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Forth Wednesdays Intuitive Eating (VVC) 1:00 - 4:30 p.m.
|Thursday
|Friday
|Monday
|F2F = In person class at Main VA Campus
|Tuesday
|VVC = virtual class, online
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday