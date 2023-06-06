Traveling Veteran Services
To coordinate routine services while traveling, please contact your PACT Team by phone, or Access MyHealtheVet: https://www.myhealth.va.gov/mhv-portal-web/home
Care Coordination for Traveling Veterans
Traveling Veteran Responsibilities:
Prior to traveling:
• Inform VA primary care team of dates of travel, temporary address, phone number
• Discuss any specific health concerns with your care team
For non-urgent care during travel:
• Contact home VA primary care team for routine care needs, team will contact facility Traveling Veteran Coordinator
• Facility Traveling Veteran Coordinator will work to coordinate care with the alternate VA of Veteran’s choice
For urgent/emergent care during travel:
• Go to nearest appropriate VA or community ED/UC (care cost may not be covered by VA)
• If receiving care at Non-VA facility; Let facility know you’re a veteran to notify local VA w/in 72 hours
Seamless Care Coordination
• Facilitate enrollment of Veterans into local system and transition if re-locating
• Efficiently communicate with other VA’s and Traveling Veteran Coordinators to expedite care
• Communicate with Preferred VA any
care requests and needed care upon return home
• Receiving and forwarding requests from Preferred VA
• Local SAVAHCS 24hour VA RN advice line for any new medical concerns:
1-877-252-4866
CBOC Locations
Northwest Tucson
3920 W. Linda Vista Blvd.
Tucson, AZ 85742
520-219-2418
Southeast Tucson 7395 S. Houghton Road Ste 129
Tucson, AZ 85747
520-664-1831
Green Valley
380 W. Vista Hermosa Drive #140
Green Valley, AZ 85614
520-399-2291
Sierra Vista
157 N. Coronado Drive Ste B
Sierra Vista, AZ 85635
520-459-1529
Casa Grande
1876 E. Sabin Drive
Building A Ste 15
Casa Grande, AZ 85122
520-836-2536
Yuma
3111 S. 4th Avenue
Yuma, AZ 85364
928-317-9973
Safford
355 N. 8th Avenue
Safford, AZ 85546
928-428-8010
Tucson Vet Center 520-882-0332
Pharmacy Information
• Veterans must provide a temporary address while traveling to ensure timely delivery of medications
• Veterans should check to be sure they have enough medications/refills to last entire length of trip
• Alternate VA may dispense a ONE TIME 15-day supply of some active medications
• Alternate VA will not dispense controlled substances even if there are refills remaining
• If Veteran receives new prescriptions while traveling, contact the local VA to determine how they can be filled
Outpatient Pharmacy Lobby Hours: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. M-F
Pharmacy Phone Center 520-629-1895
Phone Hours: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. M-F
Veteran's Foreign Medical Program
Benefits program for U.S. Veterans who are residing or traveling abroad and have VA-rated, service-connected disabilities.
For assistance regarding foreign health
care services contact:
VHA Office of Community Care
Foreign Medical Program
PO Box 469061
Denver, CO 80246-9061
303-331-7590
VA & Urgent Care Locator:
www.va.gov/find-locations