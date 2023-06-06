Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Traveling Veteran Services

To coordinate routine services while traveling, please contact your PACT Team by phone, or Access MyHealtheVet: https://www.myhealth.va.gov/mhv-portal-web/home

Make an appointment
View all health services
Register for care

Care Coordination for Traveling Veterans

Traveling Veteran Responsibilities:

Prior to traveling:
• Inform VA primary care team of dates of travel, temporary address, phone number
• Discuss any specific health concerns with your care team
For non-urgent care during travel:
• Contact home VA primary care team for routine care needs, team will contact facility Traveling Veteran Coordinator
• Facility Traveling Veteran Coordinator will work to coordinate care with the alternate VA of Veteran’s choice
For urgent/emergent care during travel:
• Go to nearest appropriate VA or community ED/UC (care cost may not be covered by VA)
• If receiving care at Non-VA facility; Let facility know you’re a veteran to notify local VA w/in 72 hours

Seamless Care Coordination

• Facilitate enrollment of Veterans into local system and transition if re-locating
• Efficiently communicate with other VA’s and Traveling Veteran Coordinators to expedite care
• Communicate with Preferred VA any
care requests and needed care upon return home
• Receiving and forwarding requests from Preferred VA
• Local SAVAHCS 24hour VA RN advice line for any new medical concerns:
1-877-252-4866

CBOC Locations

Northwest Tucson
3920 W. Linda Vista Blvd.
Tucson, AZ 85742
520-219-2418

Southeast Tucson                                                                                                                                                   7395 S. Houghton Road Ste 129
Tucson, AZ 85747
520-664-1831

Green Valley
380 W. Vista Hermosa Drive #140
Green Valley, AZ 85614
520-399-2291

Sierra Vista
157 N. Coronado Drive Ste B
Sierra Vista, AZ 85635
520-459-1529

Casa Grande
1876 E. Sabin Drive
Building A Ste 15
Casa Grande, AZ 85122
520-836-2536

Yuma
3111 S. 4th Avenue
Yuma, AZ 85364
928-317-9973

Safford
355 N. 8th Avenue
Safford, AZ 85546
928-428-8010

Tucson Vet Center                                                                                                                                          520-882-0332

Pharmacy Information

• Veterans must provide a temporary address while traveling to ensure timely delivery of medications
• Veterans should check to be sure they have enough medications/refills to last entire length of trip
• Alternate VA may dispense a ONE TIME 15-day supply of some active medications
• Alternate VA will not dispense controlled substances even if there are refills remaining
• If Veteran receives new prescriptions while traveling, contact the local VA to determine how they can be filled
Outpatient Pharmacy Lobby Hours: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. M-F
Pharmacy Phone Center 520-629-1895
Phone Hours: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. M-F

Veteran's Foreign Medical Program

Benefits program for U.S. Veterans who are residing or traveling abroad and have VA-rated, service-connected disabilities.


For assistance regarding foreign health
care services contact:
VHA Office of Community Care
Foreign Medical Program
PO Box 469061
Denver, CO 80246-9061
303-331-7590

VA & Urgent Care Locator:
www.va.gov/find-locations

Last updated: