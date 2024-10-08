Whole Health
Whole Health is an approach to health care that empowers and enables YOU to take charge of your health and well-being and live your life to the fullest. Whole Health starts with YOU. It is fueled by the power of knowing yourself and what will really work for you in your life. Only you have these insights, this knowledge.
At SAVAHCS, the Whole Health team empowers and equips you to take charge of your health, well-being and quality of life. Whole health goes beyond illnesses, injuries and disabilities and focuses on your values, goals and overall health. Whole health includes self-care and complementary therapies along with conventional medical care.
For more information on Whole Health classes and resources, please call 520-792-1450ension 1-4971.
You can download and complete the Personal Health Inventory at any time to find out what is important to you.
Introduction to Whole health
The class is a 1-hour virtual or in-person class that talks about the Whole Health program, how to use it and get scheduled for classes.
Taking Charge of My Life and Health
This is an interactive group class. It is a highly recommended class for those ready to embark in their journey to Whole Health led by trained Whole Health staff. During this class, you will create your personal health plan and goals. These sessions are available in-person and through VVC.
Coaching
Coaching is a way of effectively empowering Veterans to find their own answers, encouraging and supporting them on the path toward well-being. Coaching is collaborative, solution-focused, result-oriented and facilitates the Veteran toward self-directed learning, personal growth and goal attainment. Individual coaching is by appointment. It focuses on SMART goal setting.
Battlefield Acupuncture
Battlefield Acupuncture is a type of acupuncture where needles are placed on the
ear to reduce pain. The entire body is represented on the ear and placing small
needles on the ear can affect the whole body. The needles will stay in the ear for
3 days, then must be removed. Most people have immediate pain relief which
may last for several days.
Pain Skills
The 3rd and 4th Thursdays of the month we will have demonstrations of self-care pain reduction tools (self-massage, self-acupressure, EFT/tapping, aromatherapy, etc.) Significant others are welcome.
Tai Qi /Qi Gong
Qi gong is a form of exercise that involves posture, breathing, and mental focus. Qi gong will help you reduce stress, build strength, increase energy, and enhance your immune system. Significant others are welcome.
Check out our list of classes below!
First Week of the Month
Mindfulness Mondays
10:00 - 11:00 a.m. - VVC Intro to Meditation/Mindfulness
10:00 - 11:00 a.m. - Intro to Whole Health-IRW Conference Room
11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. - Intro to VVC BFA
1:00 - 2:00 p.m. - Intro to Whole Health-IRW Conference Room
Taking Charge Tuesdays
8:00 - 8:30 a.m. - VVC Meditation
9:00 - 11:00 a.m. - BFA Clinic (N179)
10:00 - 11:00 a.m. - VVC Intro to Whole Health
10:00 - 11:30 a.m. - TCMLH IRW Conference Room
1:00 - 2:00 p.m. - VVC Intro to Whole Health
Wellness Wednesdays
10 - 11:30 a.m. - Taking Charge of My Life &Health
10 - 11:30 a.m. - VVC Taking Charge of My Life & Health
10 - 10:30 a.m. - VVC Guided Imagery
Thoughtful Thursdays
8:00 - 8:30 a.m. - VVC Meditation
10:00 - 11:00 a.m. - In-Person Tai Chi/Qi Gong
1:00 - 2:00 p.m. - VVC Intro to Whole Health
Feel Good Fridays
9:00 - 11:00 a.m. - BFA Clinic (N179)
10:00 - 11:00 a.m. - VVC Intro to Aromatherapy
10:00 - 11:00 a.m. - VVC Intro to Whole Health
1:00 - 2:00 p.m. - TCMLH Women's Clinic
1:00 - 2:00 p.m. - Intro to Whole Health-IRW Conference Room
2:00 - 3:00 p.m. - VVC Tai Chi/Qi Gong
VVC - Virtual Class
Second Week of the Month
Mindfulness Mondays
10:00 - 11:00 a.m. - VVC Intro to Meditation/Mindfulness
10:00 - 11:00 a.m. - Intro to Whole Health-IRW Conference Room
11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. - Intro to VVC BFA
1:00 - 2:00 p.m. - Intro to Whole Health-IRW Conference Room
Taking Charge Tuesdays
8:00 - 8:30 a.m. - VVC Meditation
9:00 - 11:00 a.m. - BFA Clinic (N179)
10:00 - 11:00 a.m. - VVC Intro to Whole Health
10:00 - 11:30 a.m. - TCMLH IRW Conference Room
1:00 - 2:00 p.m. - VVC Intro to Whole Health
Wellness Wednesdays
10 - 11:30 a.m. - Taking Charge of My Life &Health
10 - 11:30 a.m. - VVC Taking Charge of My Life & Health
10 - 10:30 a.m. - VVC Guided Imagery
Thoughtful Thursdays
8:00 - 8:30 a.m. - VVC Meditation
10:00 - 11:00 a.m. - In-Person Tai Chi/Qi Gong
1:00 - 2:00 p.m. - VVC Intro to Whole Health
Feel Good Fridays
9:00 - 11:00 a.m. - BFA Clinic (N179)
10:00 - 11:00 a.m. - VVC Intro to Self-Massage/ Acupressure
10:00 - 11:00 a.m. - VVC Intro to Whole Health
1:00 - 2:00 p.m. - TCMLH Women's Clinic
1:00 - 2:00 p.m. - Intro to Whole Health-IRW Conference Room
2:00 - 3:00 p.m. - VVC Tai Chi/Qi Gong
VVC - Virtual Class
Third Week of the Month
Mindfulness Mondays
10:00 - 11:00 a.m. - VVC Intro to Breath Work
10:00 - 11:00 a.m. - Intro to Whole Health-IRW Conference Room
11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. - Intro to VVC BFA
1:00 - 2:00 p.m. - Intro to Whole Health-IRW Conference Room
Taking Charge Tuesdays
8:00 - 8:30 a.m. - VVC Meditation
9:00 - 11:00 a.m. - BFA Clinic (N179)
10:00 - 11:00 a.m. - VVC Intro to Whole Health
10:00 - 11:30 a.m. - TCMLH IRW Conference Room
1:00 - 2:00 p.m. - VVC Intro to Whole Health
Wellness Wednesdays
10 - 11:30 a.m. - Taking Charge of My Life &Health
10 - 11:30 a.m. - VVC Taking Charge of My Life & Health
10 - 10:30 a.m. - Guided Imagery (IRW Conference Room)
Thoughtful Thursdays
8:00 - 8:30 a.m. - VVC Meditation
10:00 - 11:00 a.m. - In-Person Tai Chi/Qi Gong
1:00 - 2:00 p.m. - VVC Intro to Whole Health
Feel Good Fridays
9:00 - 11:00 a.m. - BFA Clinic (N179)
10:00 - 11:00 a.m. - VVC Intro to Reflexology/Tapping
10:00 - 11:00 a.m. - VVC Intro to Whole Health
1:00 - 2:00 p.m. - TCMLH Women's Clinic
1:00 - 2:00 p.m. - Intro to Whole Health-IRW Conference Room
2:00 - 3:00 p.m. - VVC Tai Chi/Qi Gong
VVC - Virtual Class
Forth Week of the Month
Mindfulness Mondays
10:00 - 11:00 a.m. - VVC Intro to Journaling
10:00 - 11:00 a.m. - Intro to Whole Health-IRW Conference Room
11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. - Intro to VVC BFA
1:00 - 2:00 p.m. - Intro to Whole Health-IRW Conference Room
Taking Charge Tuesdays
8:00 - 8:30 a.m. - VVC Meditation
9:00 - 11:00 a.m. - BFA Clinic (N179)
10:00 - 11:00 a.m. - VVC Intro to Whole Health
10:00 - 11:30 a.m. - TCMLH IRW Conference Room
1:00 - 2:00 p.m. - VVC Intro to Whole Health
Wellness Wednesdays
10 - 11:30 a.m. - Taking Charge of My Life & Health
10 - 11:30 a.m. - VVC Taking Charge of My Life & Health
10 - 10:30 a.m. - VVC Guided Imagery
Thoughtful Thursdays
8:00 - 8:30 a.m. - VVC Meditation
10:00 - 11:00 a.m. - In-Person Tai Chi/Qi Gong
10:00 - 11:00 a.m. - VVC Intro to Sleep
1:00 - 2:00 p.m. - VVC Intro to Whole Health
Feel Good Fridays
9:00 - 11:00 a.m. - BFA Clinic (N179)
10:00 - 11:00 a.m. - VVC Intro to Whole Health
1:00 - 2:00 p.m. - TCMLH Women's Clinic
1:00 - 2:00 p.m. - Intro to Whole Health-IRW Conference Room
2:00 - 3:00 p.m. - VVC Tai Chi/Qi Gong