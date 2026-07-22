Prior to her selection, she served in the detail to the Deputy, Associate Director of Patient Care Services at SAVAHCS in November 2022. Initially, she served as Chief Nurse for the Acute Care Service at SAVAHCS, which included the medical surgical units, the emergency department and bed management programs. She has clinical expertise in inpatient care, emergency services, inpatient and residential services in mental health, critical care, dialysis and medical subspecialties. She is a 2019 graduate of the HSA 5.3 Leadership Development Institute. Dr. Bourguet provides oversight under the Associate Director of Patient Care Services for the Acute Care, Critical Care, Community Living Center, and Specialty Ambulatory Care Services.

She recently achieved her Doctor in Nursing Practice in Healthcare Systems Leadership from Chamberlain University, a Master’s of Science in Nursing from Sacred Heart University and a Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing from the University of Arizona.