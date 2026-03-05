Dr Curtis Cornelius was appointed Southern Arizona VA Health Care System (SAVAHCS) Deputy Chief of Staff in October 2021. Dr. Cornelius has been with the VA since 2008, originally hired as a staff Dentist at SAVAHCS. In 2013 he was selected as Dental Chief at Sheridan VAMC in Wyoming before transferring back to SAVAHCS as Dental Chief in 2015. He served as SAVAHCS Dental Chief from 2015 to 2021. Dr. Cornelius attended Dental School at the University of Colorado and completed residency at Lutheran Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY. Prior to joining the VA, Dr Cornelius worked as a general and attending dentist as Pascua Yaqui Dental Center and as an adjunct Faculty Professor at Pima Community College in Tucson, AZ.