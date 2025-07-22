Jennifer Wasielewski was appointed as Acting Associate Director for the Southern Arizona VA Health Care System (SAVAHCS) in July 2025

She provides oversight for Engineering, Health Administration, VA Police Services, Emergency Management, Privacy, and Facility Planning Programs, and will serve as the facility liaison to Human Resources Management Service.

Ms. Wasielewski was the Assistant Director for the Southern Arizona VA Health Care System (SAVAHCS) starting in October 2021.

Ms. Wasielewski worked as an Emergency Department RN and in multiple other Emergency Department leadership roles in the private sector for 12 years before joining the VA in 2007 as the Nurse Manager of the Emergency Department at the Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital. Past roles include serving as the Acting Chief Nurse of Inpatient Services at Hines VA Hospital and Acting Health Systems Specialist for the Emergency Medicine National Program Office prior to moving into the role of Chief of Prosthetics and Sensory Aides Service at Hines VA Hospital in March of 2019.

She has an MBA in Healthcare Administration from Saint Xavier University and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Illinois.